Pile on the results with compound exercises this holiday season

Turkey and stuffing and pie - oh my! Yes, it's that time of year for food comas and holiday weight gain!

But have no fear! Fitness and Nutrition expert, Lindsey Day, is at Life Time to help us with a workout we can knock out in 30 minutes.

So you're caught up in the holiday hustle...preparing delicious desserts for the holiday parties, huh? Well, don’t forget to prepare your body to battle the excess calories you’re about to consume. This week, we're compounding our results with compound exercises!

1- Let's start with a deadlift!

What's a compound exercise you ask? It's is a single movement that incorporates multiple muscle groups.

This works, legs, back and core.

2- Bent Over Row

Compound movements burn a major calories in a shorter amount of time; the perfect exercise for the hectic holiday season!

This works back, shoulders and core.

3- Renegade Row: Get into a plank position, keep the body straight, and row up one dumbbell at a time.

4- Step Ups with a bicep curl into shoulder press. Push out of the heel of your foot. Curl as you step up, then push the dumbbells straight over your head.

We're doing 4 sets of 15 reps of those exercises, resting 30 seconds between sets.

