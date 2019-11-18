Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hancock Elementary presents ‘Queen of Bees’ and ‘Rainbow Road’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hancock Elementary.

Our first drawing is by 9-year-old RJ Green. He's in the third grade, and his piece is called "Queen of Bees." RJ says he likes art because he enjoys being able to draw whatever he wants.

Our second piece is by 8-year-old Mayce Moreno. She's also in the third grade, and her drawing is called "Rainbow Road." Mayce says that if she can draw a picture like this, she's sure she can draw pretty much anything she puts her mind to.

