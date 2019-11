Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Families are invited to the Houston Health Museum for a special culinary showcase featuring professional and at-home chefs. Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe joins Alvin Community College instructor and chef Kim Nguyen for a sneak peek of all the various Thanksgiving-themed dishes that will be served— each of which can be cooked for under $20.

The event will be Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

