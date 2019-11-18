Houston ISD teachers to make ‘major legal announcement’ concerning TEA takeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Federation of Teachers says it is preparing to make a "major legal announcement" concerning the state takeover of the Houston Independent School District.

The Texas Education Agency officially announced the takeover earlier this month.

The agency plans to appoint a board of managers and a new superintendent after an investigation found the board of trustees misused their influence in hiring and violated the Texas Open Meetings Act.

The TEA also cited poor performance at one Houston high school.

Critics say the move is purely political and there are better ways to improve the district.

The union is announcing its next steps in opposing the takeover Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the organization's headquarters.

