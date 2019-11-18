Houston runoff elections in December: Here’s everything you need to know

HOUSTON — Houston-area voters will be able to participate in several key political races that weren’t decided on Election Day, including a rematch between mayoral candidates Sylvester Turner and Tony Buzbee, during runoff elections in December.

Candidates who did not receive 50% plus one vote during the first round will face their nearest competition during the runoff election Dec. 14.

Early voting for the runoff will be held on the following dates:

Dec. 2-7 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Dec. 8 (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.)

Dec. 9-10 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

The regular voting period will be held from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Dec. 14. While the runoff between Turner and Buzbee is the most anticipated runoff match, voters will also be deciding on several key city council positions.

In order to participate, interested voters will need to bring a valid form of identification to one of the dozens of polling locations.

Where to vote by county

Acceptable forms of identification:

Texas driver license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing the person’s photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States passport

If you don’t have any of the aforementioned forms of identification, you can apply for an Election Identification Certificate to present at your polling place.

For more information about how to apply for a mail-in ballot, go to harrisvotes.com/votinginfo.