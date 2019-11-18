Kanye West performs a gospel remix of Destiny’s Child’s ‘Say My Name’ at Joel Osteen’s megachurch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- It was a packed house at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church on Sunday as Kanye West performed his Sunday Service.

The service began 40 minutes late as thousands waited to be seated at the Houston church.

Aside from performing classics like "Jesus Walks" and songs from his ninth studio album, "Jesus Is King," West also performed gospel remixes to classic R&B ballads. Two notable songs West's choir remixed were SWV's "Weak" and Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," which was changed to "Call His Name."

West also gave a shoutout to Rodney Reed, a Texas inmate facing death row whose execution was blocked Friday.

"One time for Rodney Reed and his family," West said during a rendition of his song "Father God."

West released his "Jesus Is King" on October 25. The Grammy Award-winning artist has promoted the album through a series of performances across the country, including one at the Harris County Jail on Friday.

West's "Sunday Service" performances have included exuberant versions of hits like "Jesus Walks" and a handful of gospel songs, as was the case in Chicago in September. An Instagram account titled kanyesundayservices features videos and photos from many of these events.

People were scalping tickets for $250

A small army of armchair entrepreneurs took to Craigslist and Twitter offering tickets to see West perform for as much as $250 each.

General admission tickets were posted on Ticketmaster on Saturday morning for free on behalf of the Houston church and were fully distributed within seven minutes, Don Iloff, spokesman for Lakewood, told CNN.

Since then, images of digital ticket offers have appeared on other sites for the 8 p.m. ET "Sunday Service" performance in Houston. The performance was "sold out," Iloff said.

"This is something that happens with digital tickets. This is an issue we've been dealing with for years and years," Iloff said regarding the scalping of tickets. "It's our Easter services on steroids. Kanye has an audience in and outside of the Christian world."

The resale fervor also struck Twitter, where people were offering between $50 and $250 for a ticket.

Lakewood, which was once the Compaq Center sports arena, holds 16,000 people for the performance, Iloff said.

