‘The 13th Man’ filmmaker reflects on Aggie Bonfire incident on 20th anniversary  

On this day, Nov. 18, exactly two decades ago, a time-honored tradition came to a devastating end at Texas A&M University.

Twelve people were killed and countless others were injured after the Aggie Bonfire of 1999 collapsed during construction, trapping dozens of people — including dozens of students and some alumni — under about 5,000 logs.

Charlie Minn, a local filmmaker, has documented the testimonies of incident survivors and the tragic event's impact on Texas history in his historic film "The 13th Man."

Minn visits Morning Dose to talk about his journey creating this poignant film, which features survivor testimonials and a closer look at the incident.