What’s next? Houston Federation of Teachers vice president discusses TEA takeover

Posted 6:38 AM, November 18, 2019, by , Updated at 07:28AM, November 18, 2019
Data pix.

Executive Vice President Andrew Dewey of the Houston Federation of Teachers visits Morning Dose to share the organization's concerns about the Texas Education Agency takeover of Houston ISD.

