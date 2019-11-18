Woman gives birth to baby on Houston freeway, firefighters say

Posted 5:38 AM, November 18, 2019, by

HOUSTON, Texas — Each day thousands of babies are born in the us— many are born in hospitals, fewer are born on freeways.

A woman gave birth to her child Monday morning while inside a van parked on the shoulder of I-45 southbound near Gulf Bank. The call came in just before 2 a.m. and it was all captured on camera.

The houston fire department responded to the call and when they got here, they found a woman giving birth in the front passenger seat.

In the video, the little baby seen being taken from the van in a Mylar blanket before being taken to a nearby hospital.

