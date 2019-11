Please enable Javascript to watch this video

James Harris, the director of diversity and inclusion and supplier diversity at H-E-B, visits Morning Dose to explain how the H-E-B Buddy League program is helping school children developed positive behaviors that prevent bullying.

There are several ways educators and other youth development specialist can get involved with the program, which has been taught to about 33,000 students throughout the Houston area.

Click here for more information about the program.