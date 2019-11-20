Barbara Jordan Career Center students cooking up Thanksgiving feast representing cultures of the world

A talented group of Houston ISD students are participating in a special holiday project that highlights one of the central themes of the Thanksgiving season, and that's togetherness! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the aspiring chefs at Barbara Jordan Career Center for a look— and a taste— of the students' homemade Thanksgiving feasts of dishes reflecting the cultures represented in the school district and abroad.
