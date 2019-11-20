Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hancock Elementary presents ‘Upside Down Sky’ and ‘Night’

Posted 7:56 AM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:57AM, November 20, 2019
Data pix.

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hancock Elementary.

Our first piece is by 10-year-old Maybella. She's in the fifth grade, and her drawing is called "Upside Down Sky." Maybella says she loves art because when she draws, paints or colors - it gives her a sense of calmness.

Our second piece is by 9-year-old Elliot Howard. He's in the third grade, and his drawing is called "Night." He says he loves art because he loves drawing -- and for this piece, he used marker and crayon to create a landscape piece.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.