Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hancock Elementary presents ‘World of Fun’ and ‘Sunshine’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hancock Elementary.

Our first drawing is by 11-year-old Zoey Lewis. She's in the fifth grade, and her drawing is called "World of Fun." Zoey says she loves art because when she draws, it makes her happy and she feels like she can be free with who she is.

Our second painting is by 9-year-old Ariel Salas. She's in the fourth grade, and her painting is called "Sunshine." Ariel says she loves art because it inspires her to make pretty artwork that she likes to give to her sick brother.