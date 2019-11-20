Homeland Security agents raid Duggar home in Arkansas

TONTITOWN, Ark. (KNWA) — Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirms to KNWA that agents raided the Duggars’ Tontitown, Arkansas home last week.

An HSI spokesperson said, “[I do not dispute the information that] HSI was present there [Duggar home] pursuant to an on-going federal criminal investigation.”

The reason for the raid was not disclosed by HSI and the U.S. District Attorney for Western Arkansas will not comment on the incident when asked by KNWA.

The Duggar family is probably best known for television reality shows titled “19 Kids and Counting,” and “Counting On.”

Josh Duggar was sued earlier in 2019 for real estate fraud and that trial is scheduled to begin next year.

The patriarch of the family, Jim Bob Duggar, served in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 1999 to 2002. He was vice-chair of the House Corrections and Criminal Law Subcommittee. The youngest Duggar, Jedidah, 20, who filed papers to run for State Representative, said he did not know anything that was going on at the family home. “I don’t live there and I am not aware of any investigation.”

This is a developing story.