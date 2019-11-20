Houston ISD students cooking up Thanksgiving dinner that reflects district’s diversity 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A talented group of Houston ISD students are participating in a special holiday project that highlights one of the central themes of the Thanksgiving season, and that's togetherness! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe visits the aspiring chefs at Barbara Jordan Career Center for a look— and a taste— of the students' homemade Thanksgiving feasts of dishes reflecting the cultures represented in the school district and abroad.

