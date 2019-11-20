Houston police say gun thefts from local vehicles are increasing, being used in violent crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Gun owners, listen up! Houston has a gun problem, and authorities are now asking for your help.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Houston Police recently held a press conference to talk about a growing and alarming trend they're seeing. That trend— firearms being stolen from vehicles. That's why authorities are asking gun owners to step up and take more responsibility for their weapons.

They're asking gun owners to stop leaving their guns unattended in their vehicles. According to HPD, the number of car break-ins in Houston has gone up 21% from this time last year. So far this year, more than 1,700 guns have been stolen from people's cars, and police say that many of them are being used in violent crimes. They also say that thieves are targeting people who openly display their love for guns, such as drivers who have pro-gun stickers on their vehicles.

The advice from authorities is simple: if you have a gun in your car, lock it up and lock your car. Also, gun owners should have their guns' make, model and serial number recorded in case it is ever stolen. Police also encourage gun owners to secure their guns with a gun lock. Houston Police say you can pick one up for free from the department.