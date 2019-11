Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morning Dose meets the family team behind an up-and coming restaurant Old Saigon Cafe on Westheimer in southwest Houston. Mrs. Lee is joined by her two children as they showcase two of the restaurant's most popular menu items, spring rolls and pho!

Old Saigon Cafe is located at 6383 Westheimer Rd Suite B, Houston, TX 77057.

Let's connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.