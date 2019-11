Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Ensemble Theatre presents "More than Christmas," a musical about the gathering of a family during the 24 hours leading up to Christmas day. Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker and twice Tony-nominated actress Vivian Reed ("Granny") visit Morning Dose to talk about how the play, which focuses on faith and family.

Plus, enjoy a live performance of one of the original songs from the play, "We're Big Givers."

"More than Christmas" will be on stage at The Ensemble Theatre until Dec. 29.