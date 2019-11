Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local resident Alli Lipman visits Morning Dose to share an inspirational story of perseverance and survival ahead of World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day on Nov. 21. Lipman got a second chance at life after participating in a pharmaceutical experiment.

Visit pancan.org to learn more about the symptoms related to pancreatic cancer and how you can support medical professionals seeking the cure.

