Founder Elizabeth Elder of Steel Magnolia Moms, an organization dedicated to supporting the mothers of special needs children, invites Morning Dose's Maria Sotolongo into her home.

During the visit, we witness the Elder family's positive outlook on life first hand and meet siblings Blair and Annabelle who are both living with Leigh Syndrome, a neurological disorder that effects 1 in every 70,000 babies in the U.S.