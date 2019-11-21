Xavion Alford of Alvin ISD’s Shadow Creek High School is this week’s Class Act

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Class Act is smart on the field and in the classroom—better yet, he takes the time to share what he knows with younger athletes.

Football has been part of Xavion Alford’s life for as long as he can remember.

"I started at the age of four. I just fell in love with it. It was something to keep me out of trouble, something to look forward to after school- going to have fun,” Alford said.

The Shadow Creek High School safety said he’s learned a lot of life lessons playing the game, and fortunately for those around him, he loves sharing what he knows.

“He’s definitely a leader for us," Coach Brad Butler said. "He does a great job of taking the time to help younger guys that are playing his position and truly cares about his teammates and takes the time to invest in those around him.”

Hanging around Xavion, they may learn a thing or two about work ethic. He’s got a checklist of goals—long term, he wants to play in the pros.

“It's on my wall. Every time I wake up, I see it. I have a whole list. I have checked off some stuff. Obviously, I want to get there. It’s been a dream of mine since I was little,” Xavion said.

But first up, The Forty Acres. He’s committed to play for the University of Texas.

“The hook 'em brand is definitely very big and life after football, it will be very great for me, going there getting a degree from the University of Texas,” Xavion said.

“His work ethic, his attention to detail is always going to give him a chance to be successful whether its on the field or one of these days running a business. The future’s very bright for him,” Brad Butler said.

Xavion has been dealing with a knee injury this season so we’re hoping for a speedy recovery for him and can’t wait to see what he can do when he gets to Austin.

He plans to major in sports management and said he’d like to have his own agency one day, and maybe he’ll get into coaching, too.

