We remember her as"Synclaire" in the hit tv show "Living Single" along with "In Living Color," "One on One" and so many more!

Author and Comedian Kim Coles along with Carol Guess, chairwoman for The Greater Houston Black Chamber, share details about the 3rd annual Women in Business Conference at the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum!

Coles also shares details about her new accessories line, Waves of Love.