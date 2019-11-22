The Houston Food Bank needs help after nearly 2 million pounds of food had to be thrown away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Houston Food Bank helps out so many in Southeast Texas, feeding around 800,000 people each year. But now, they need the community's help. Around 1.8 million pounds of food had to be thrown out after an ammonia leak contaminated a refrigerated area on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The cleaning process is still underway and their hope is to be able to start restocking shelves early next week. Over the past several days, many local businesses have stepped up with generous donations to help out. H-E-B, Kroger, United Airlines, Brothers Produce and Memorial Hermann are some of the large companies that have donated.

Nicole Lander, the Chief Impact Officer, says for now, their greatest need is volunteers. They are open seven days a week and have four different shifts each day. Lander is encouraging families to volunteer together. Children have to be at least 6 years old to volunteer.

For more information on how to volunteer, click here. If you would like to make a donation, you can do so here.