Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hancock Elementary.

Our last drawing for the week was by 10-year-old Bella Pagtulingan. She's in the fifth grade, and her drawing is called "A Journey to the New World." Bella says she enjoys art because whenever she puts her pencil to paper, it fills her heart with joy.