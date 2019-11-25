Cypress-Fairbanks ISD’s Hancock Elementary presents ‘The Balloon Circus’ and ‘Bees Behive’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the art spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD's Hancock Elementary.

Our first piece is by 10-year-old Washington Huynh. He's in the fourth grade, and his drawing is called "The Balloon Circus." Washington says he lvoes art because it makes him happy and makes him feel like a better person.

Our second drawing is by 9-year-old Leo Tenoco-Aguilar. He's in the third grade, and his drawing is called "Bees Beehive." Leo says he likes art because you can think of something to draw, and you can keep practicing to make it better.