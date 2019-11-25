HCSO says false 911 call led them to discover illegal game room in north Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A false 911 call to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of an illegal game room in north Houston.

Harris County District 2 deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call around 9 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies say they were called to a building at 11702 Aldine Westfield Road. That's where they realized there was not an aggravated robbery going on, but there was an illegal gambling operation.

“Our units were originally dispatched to this location for a report of an aggravated robbery. When our units arrived on scene, they found that there was no crime of an aggravated robbery, but they found what we believe to be an illegal game room here at this location," explained Sgt. Strong with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Officials tell us that somewhere between 30 and 40 people were inside the game room and there were about 60 machines. They interviewed several people on scene and Captain John Shannon with HCSO tweeted out photos of the some of deputies working the case. Two guards working at the game room were arrested during the bust.

District 2 deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at 11702 Aldine Westfield Rd. Location was an illegal game room with 40 patrons. 2 guards have been arrested and the game room task force is on scene. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D2Patrol pic.twitter.com/Lzjg8vy9wL — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) November 25, 2019

The Harris County Vice division will be conducting a follow up investigation.