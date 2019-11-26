Authorities are asking for help identifying suspect in Humble man’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON--Authorities are asking for help identifying the suspect responsible for the murder of Deodrick Bradley, a young husband and father.

Bradley was shot multiple times at his home in the 3600 block of Arbor Trail in Humble on September 30, 2019. His wife, Vernita, is speaking out and pleading with the public to come forward if they know anything about what happened.

Vernita says it was a normal morning for their family. She says Deodrick made her coffee and walked her to her car before she left for work.

Authorities have released video captured shortly before the shooting happened. It happened in broad daylight, around 10:30 in the morning.

In the video, you can see the suspect walk towards Deodrick’s garage where investigators tell us Deodrick was working on his car. This video has a brief bit of audio where they seem to have a friendly greeting before the suspect takes a gun out of his pocket and shoots Deodrick several times.

Deodrick was found inside the home by Vernita when she came home on her lunch break to check on him after not hearing from him for a few hours.

“He was doing everything that a parent would want their child to do. He was 29, he was married, he was a father, a husband. He was a business owner, an entrepreneur, he was a homeowner. He did and was doing everything right. He didn’t deserve this," said Vernita.

At this point, authorities don’t know the motive behind this. As for a description of the suspect, they can tell it is a black male that was wearing a multicolored hoodie, gray pants and red shoes that day. Investigators don’t know how old the man is and are hoping someone will recognize him.

If you have any information about this, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). They’re offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this. You can also submit information on the Crime Stoppers website or through their mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.