With homeless becoming an epidemic in Los Angeles, access to feminine hygiene products can be just as hard as finding shelter. Social Entrepreneur Yanghee Paik sat down to talk about her feminine care company, Rael, and how she along with her two cofounders used Korean technology to create safer products for women and the environment. Rael is all about sparking a movement that takes the shame and embarrassment out of conversations around periods, while laying a strong foundation of giving back to homeless women in their local community in efforts to fight period poverty.
Getting ‘Rael’ About Periods
