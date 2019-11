Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Houston is known for its ancient secrets!

Local author Dylan Powell gave Morning Dose's viewers "the tea" about the city's most kept secrets from his new book, "Secret Houston: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure."

Powell is hosting a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. at Book Scene, 1820 W 43rd St, Houston, TX 77018.

