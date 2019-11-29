Shoppers show up early for Black Friday deals

Posted 9:53 AM, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:10AM, November 29, 2019
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.
Data pix.

HOUSTON--Maybe its family tradition or maybe its the discounts and deals that draw so many people to go shopping the day after Thanksgiving.  Either way, Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter spent the morning at The Galleria talking to shoppers about the deals they scored!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.