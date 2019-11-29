Shoppers show up early for Black Friday deals

HOUSTON--Maybe its family tradition or maybe its the discounts and deals that draw so many people to go shopping the day after Thanksgiving. Either way, Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Morning Dose's Courtney Carpenter spent the morning at The Galleria talking to shoppers about the deals they scored!
