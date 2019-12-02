HISD’s Stevenson Middle School presents ‘Dogs of Color’ and ‘Reckless’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Stevenson Middle School.

Our first piece is by 11-year-old Imar Quintero. She's in the sixth grade, and her piece is called "Dog of Color." Imar says she likes her artwork because she enjoys all the colors that exist in this world, and Imar says we need to enjoy them before they're gone one day.

Our second piece is by Angel Vallejo. His piece is called "Reckless." Angel says that he likes art because he enjoys letting his mind run wild with it.