Holiday shopping safety tips everyone should know

Posted 9:34 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:40AM, December 2, 2019
Data pix.

It's the busiest time of the year for retailers, shoppers — and unfortunately — criminals. SWIFT founder Jerome Pokroy visits Morning Dose to share techniques for keeping safe during the holiday season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.