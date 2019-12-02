Laredo teen takes home crown in Miss Teen Texas 2020 pageant

Posted 9:25 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 09:39AM, December 2, 2019
Anissa Mendez visits Morning Dose after being crown Miss Teen Texas 2020 in Houston over the weekend.

