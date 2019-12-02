Man shot after falling asleep in event venue bathroom, gets into altercation with staff near Crosby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROSBY, Texas — A man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds Monday morning after getting into an altercation at a wedding venue near the Crosby area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said the victim had attended an event at The Barn at Four Pines Sunday and fell asleep in the restroom, which is outside of the main venue building. When he woke up, deputies said he panicked and tried to get back into the venue.

Officers said he tried to force himself in and was confronted by the venue owner and property manager. At some point during the altercation, the owner fired several shots at the man.

"[HCSO] got an in progress call about 1 this morning a about a male breaking into the business and then shots fired. The male suspect was shot and transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries," HCSO Sgt. Wisdom said.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Life Flight with multiple gunshot wounds.

“That is possibly what happened; that’s one of the stories we are being told about how the young man came to be on the premises. We are investigating at this time,” Wisdom said.

The owner and property manager were not harmed, deputies said.