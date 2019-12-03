2 men wanted in connection to multiple violent robberies in southwest Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to identify two men wanted in connection to multiple violent robberies Monday night along Brays Bayou, according to investigators.

Investigators said one victim was coming home to the Colony Manor Apartment in the 6100 block of the Gulf Freeway when he was approached by two people while walking up the stairs. He was stabbed multiple times and the suspects got away, police said.

East side officers are at 7600 Tripps Mason Park on a robbery with a stabbing. Might be related to similar incidents at 900 Redwood and 6100 Gulf Freeway. 202 pic.twitter.com/7SoSgQ0OMo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 3, 2019

Officers believe the motive may have been robbery although they are still trying to confirm if anything was actually stolen.

It was just one of three incidents to happen overnight, investigators said.

Earlier in the night, east side patrol officers responded to a stabbing-robbery in the 7600 block of Tripps Mason Park. There was also a similar incident in the 900 block of Redwood.

The conditions of the victims in all three cases have not been released.