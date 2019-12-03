HISD’s Stevenson Middle School presents ‘Mystery of the Museum’ and ‘Scary’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Stevenson Middle School.

Our first piece is by 11-year-old Anel Guerra. She's in the sixth grade, and her piece is called "Mystery of the Museum." Anel says she draws her inspiration for art from museums, hence the title of her work.

Our second piece is by 12-year-old Jacob Yanez. He's also in the sixth grade, and his piece is called "Scary." Jacob says his inspiration for this drawing was Halloween because he really enjoys that holiday.