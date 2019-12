Please enable Javascript to watch this video

December 3 marks a special day that embodies the best aspect of the holiday season— it's Giving Tuesday! Morning Dose's Maggie Flecknoe is accompanied by the Christian-based humanitarian organization World Vision International as the group invites everyone to join its initiative to bring needing families out of poverty and to end injustice.

Click here to learn more about World Vision and how you can help as a volunteer or support them with a donation.