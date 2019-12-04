Celebrity Pilates instructor Carrie Minter shares holiday fitness tips

Posted 9:12 AM, December 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

Celebrity Pilates instructor Carrie Minter and former supermodel Carrie Minter visits Morning Dose with a quick workout that will help you keep off the holiday weight gain.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.