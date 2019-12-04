Celebrity Pilates instructor Carrie Minter and former supermodel Carrie Minter visits Morning Dose with a quick workout that will help you keep off the holiday weight gain.
Celebrity Pilates instructor Carrie Minter shares holiday fitness tips
-
Peña’s Donuts & Diner on Morning Dose
-
Clare Kramer to make appearance at Fandemic Houston 2019
-
Holiday shopping safety tips everyone should know
-
Cheers to the holidays with advice from Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
-
Showdowns, festivals, parties happening in Houston— before the holiday event blitz!
-
-
How to ‘survive’ loneliness during the holiday season
-
Burns BBQ debuts new 10-pound baked potato – we’re ready to dig in!
-
The Ensemble Theatre presents new holiday musical ‘More than Christmas.’ We sit down with the playwright and performers for a sneak peek.
-
CW39 Houston to stream Dallas Holiday Parade on December 7
-
Upcoming artist Brittney Balma performs live on Morning Dose
-
-
Sheleah Monea performs ‘Overtime’ on Morning Dose
-
University of Houston launches mariachi program
-
Dose of Music: Raquel Cepeda