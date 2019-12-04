HISD’s Stevenson Middle School presents ‘Space/Future’ and ‘Rainbow Around’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Stevenson Middle School.

Our first piece is by 11-year-old Jaylen Nelson. He's in the sixth grade, and his piece is called "Space/Future." Jaylen says his inspiration for this piece was science and art because he enjoys both subjects.

Our second piece is by 12-year-old Jetsy Salas. She's in the sixth grade, and her piece is called "Rainbow Around." Jetsy says that when she grows up, she wants to be a YouTube artist and show people how to draw, or to simply inspire them to chase their dreams.

