Houston man lights fire on porch to stay warm, burns down house

HOUSTON — A home just south of Downtown was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday. Although the investigation is ongoing, Houston firefighters believe it started when the homeowner was trying to stay warm.

Firefighters responded to Palmer Street after the call dropped around midnight. When they arrived, the residence was already in flames and it was getting closer to the neighbor's house, which did get some damage, too.

No one was at the neighboring home when the fire started.

“We have arson right now investigating to determine what the actual cause of the fire, but the gentleman did say he had a small fire on his porch attempting to stay warm,” Cylde Gordon of the Houston Fire Department said.

The homeowner got a burn on hand, but was treated at the scene and didn’t go to the hospital. The Red Cross was called in to help the gentleman.

Firefighters are urging folks to not have open flames on their porch.

It’s also the time of year where we unfortunately hear a lot about fires caused by space heaters. So remember, heat your home safely as temperatures fall.

Red Cross recommends turning off heaters every time you leave the room or go to sleep; give all heating equipment at least three feet of space; and always place the heater on a level, hard and nonflammable surface.

