Altus Foundation Gala returns for its 17th annual star-studded night

Morning Dose sits with former Houston Texans player Chester Pitts and Altus Foundation CEO Taseer Badar ahead of the organization's star-studded, fundraising gala this weekend in Houston.

This year it will be held at the Hilton Americas at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Houston-based Altus Foundation provides diversified assistance to individuals and families, including but not limited to premium healthcare, financial, food, shelter, and scholarship programs for young entrepreneurs.

