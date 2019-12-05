Barclay Briggs of Strake Jesuit College Preparatory is this week’s Class Act!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buying in is one of the first decisions a student athlete has to make when deciding to sports.

It's something Strake Jesuit College Preparatory senior Barclay Briggs has done since freshman year.

"He's one of the kids whose never missed a lift...never missed a workout, never misses a practice," Coach Klay Kubiak said. "He's very reliable. He set's a great example for his teammates."

Barclay is a 6-foot-1, 260-pound center with a 4.29 GPA, so he's not setting an example only on the football field.

"I think playing football forces you to be a good time manager, long hours, a taxing schedule," Barclay said.

Skills that also helped him throughout the recruitment process. Next season, Barclay will make the move to north Carolina to play football at Davidson.

"It's a great fit academically; it's one of the best schools in the country. The coaching staff is unbelievable, and just culturally, it was a great fit for me," Barclay said.

"I think he's going to continue to have tremendous success like he's had here," Kubiak said. "Davidson's a great academic school and Barclay's a very intelligent young man."

But before he heads off to college, he has some advice for any freshman wanting to follow in his footsteps