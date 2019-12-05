Fa-la-la-la fun with Mister McKinney on River Oaks Christmas Lights Tour

Posted 10:02 AM, December 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

Morning Dose's Maggie Fleknoe hops on board Mister McKinney's Historic Houston Bus for a special excursion through a River Oaks neighborhood dazzling with Christmas lights and other spirited attractions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.