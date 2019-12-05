Houston’s top 5 must-see holiday shows you can’t miss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Tis the season to get swept away in beautiful music, dancing, and acting, and Houston is full of opportunities throughout the rest of the year. Feeling festive? Here are five shows you can’t miss this holiday season!

The Nutcracker at the Houston Ballet

Starting with this all-time classic because the Houston Ballet absolutely does the show full justice. And, if you don’t know, a young girl is gifted a magical nutcracker doll that takes her sugar plum dreams and makes an entire world come to life. You’ll recognize all the songs and the plot points, sure, but the costumes, set design, and dancing never ceases to amaze.

There are 33 shows (!!) to catch between Nov. 29 and Dec. 29 — and several of those shows are “off-peak” times, which means you can get tickets for as low as $30! Buy tickets here.

Ps…. stay tuned to our Instagram for a ticket giveaway we miiiight be doing soon!

A Christmas Carol at the Alley Theatre

Another classic impressively done by a Houston institution. I see this show literally every year with my mom and it never feels repetitive. It’s truly a classic that lifts your holiday spirit and reminds you what’s important this season! Ebenezer Scrooge, sullen and just plain mean, heads to bed on Christmas Eve and is visited by three ghosts that remind him of his past, present, and future — spoiler, they’re all pretty awful.

Tickets range from $39 to $69, and the show runs almost daily from Nov. 15 through the end of the year. Get your tickets here!

Bonus! This year, The Alley Theatre is also doing a play in the Neuhaus Theater beginning Nov. 26 and running through the end of the year. Fully Committed is a one-man comedy about Sam, who runs reservations at a popular New York restaurant. Forty characters come to life in the show! Tickets are $47 apiece and there’s even an LGBTQ night on Dec. 5 with a pre-show mixer. Tickets here!

Very Merry Pops at the Houston Symphony

All your holiday favorites will be played by the Houston Symphony at this can’t-miss show. You’ll hear the Houston Symphony commission Glad Tidings, a musical and narrative telling of the Christmas story packed with classic carols like What Child is This?, Silent Night and Joy to the World.

Tickets start from $25, and there are performances December 13, 14, 15, and 17. Tickets here.

Can’t make those dates but want to share the holidays with the Houston Symphony? There are two other shows to catch! Handel’s Messiah runs December 20-22, and you can get tickets here. Plus, a special one-day performance of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas on Dec. 14. Tickets!

Amahl at Opera in the Heights

Speaking of music, Opera in the Heights has a show dedicated to the night of Jesus’s birth. “Menotti: Amahl & the Night Visitors” tells the story (in English, by the way) of the poor stable boy in Bethlehem that meets three kings and gives selflessly and all bear witness to a divine miracle.

Tickets start at $24.50 and there are four shows: December 7-8 and 14-15. Tickets here!

Elf The Musical at The Hobby Center

I’m really excited about this — Buddy the Elf comes to life in this Theater Under the Stars performance! A human, buddy accidently is raised in the North Pole. Never fitting in, he finally learns of his true family and heads to New York City to find them! Based on the movie, the Broadway hit amps up the comedy and singing and dancing, of course.

The show runs December 7 through the 22, and tickets begin at $40. Get them here!

[original article]