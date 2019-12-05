Teachers to rally at Houston ISD headquarters today against proposed state takeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Educators and parents are planning to rally at Houston ISD headquarters Thursday to demonstrate that they are against the state takeover of houston schools.

The Houston Federation of Teachers has also filed a lawsuit against the proposed takeover.

The union said the rally will be the first hearing of that federal lawsuit they filed against the takeover. In a town hall meeting Tuesday, those in attendance made it clear teacher's want a voice in the whole process.

The union said more than 150 people came together for the meeting to talk about what they want for HISD, including the improvements that Houston students need and deserve.

“The community is offended that the state is trying to pull a fast one by storming in to take over all 284 schools because one school is having trouble,” HTF President Zeph Capo said.

The group is also against the idea a takeover could mean more charter schools, which would mean less say for the community.

“TEA knows that they can’t do it from Austin, so we’ve got to find a better way," Capo said. "We’ve got to make sure that Houston schools are run by Houstonians, the parents, the teachers, the students, the stakeholders that matter.”

The consistently under preforming school we’ve heard a lot about through this process is Wheatley High school. The Wheatley High Alumni Association now says the administration failed the parents of the school because they didn’t tell them they had a legal right to be involved in the school’s management.

The issue has expanded beyond Wheatly, becoming a much broader concern district-wide. And through all of this, the teachers union just wants its voice to be heard.