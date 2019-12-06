11th Annual Gingerbread Build-off this weekend at Houston City Hall

Posted 8:53 AM, December 6, 2019, by
Data pix.

Get ready for a holiday showdown at the 11th Annual Gingerbread Build-Off, which will be held Dec. 7 for 10 a.m. at Houston City Hall's Hermann Square. Our latest guests visit Morning Dose to discuss the competition and share tips for building the perfect gingerbread house.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.