9th Annual Human Rights Walk and Festival at Towne Green Park this weekend

Posted 7:35 AM, December 6, 2019
The 9th Annual Human Rights Walk and Festival is set to take place at Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Towne Green Park in The Woodlands. Founder Demme Dummett and Student Director Pablo Flower visit Morning Dose to discuss the significance of this event and the various festival activities.

