HISD’s Stevenson Middle School presents ‘Bird Vision’ and ‘City Corner’

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Stevenson Middle School.

Our first piece is by 11-year-old Lluvia Villamar. She's in the sixth grade, and her drawing is called "Bird Vision." She says what she found most inspirational about doing this piece was realizing how calming it was for her to draw birds.

Our second piece is by 11-year-old Angel Vallejo. He's also in the sixth grade, and he drew an amazing city corner. Angel says when he does art, he enjoys it because he lets his mind run wild with it.