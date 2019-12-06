HISD’s Stevenson Middle School presents ‘Head It’ and ‘Birdview’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Each week, we feature student artwork in our studio on the Art Spot. This week, we're featuring art from students over at HISD's Stevenson Middle School.

Our first piece is by 11-year-old Milagros Saucedo. She's in the sixth grade, and her drawing is called "Head It." Milagros says she drew inspiration for this piece from an anime head and hair.

Our second piece is by 11-year-old Amber Cao. She's also in the sixth grade, and her drawing is called "Birdview." Amber says she likes art because she can run wild with her imagination.