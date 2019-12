Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TMT Catering Food Truck comes to the CW39 Houston parking lot with a delicious rendition of classic barbecue with a Caribbean twist. The Caribbean influence comes from owner Lionel Taylor's mother and grandmother who both originated from Trinidad and Tobago.

After the passing of his grandmother, Taylor decided to further her caribbean recipe and open TMT Catering Food Truck with his mother — which is named after Taylor's kids' initials.